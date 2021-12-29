IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 85,123 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $192,377.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,652.88.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $49,527.83.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $16,714.70.

IMARA stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. IMARA Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRA. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,383,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IMARA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 399,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IMARA by 3,828.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,123 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMRA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

