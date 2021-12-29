IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IMAX by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,934 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IMAX by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IMAX by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,575,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.59. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.