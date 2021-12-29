Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report $47.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the lowest is $47.00 million. Impinj posted sales of $36.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $184.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $185.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $222.17 million, with estimates ranging from $220.12 million to $224.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. Impinj has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $790,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,059,522 shares of company stock worth $82,875,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

