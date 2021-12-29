Independent Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Independent Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.