Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys Shares of 3,198 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $242.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.31 and its 200-day moving average is $230.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.76 and a one year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

