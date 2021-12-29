Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $2.65 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.49. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

