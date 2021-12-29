Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,577,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,362 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 93,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $105.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $105.63.

