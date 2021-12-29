Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes $611,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 816,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Global Payments by 63.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,752,000 after acquiring an additional 648,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Wedbush dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.18.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.42. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

