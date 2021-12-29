Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $190.97 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,240 shares of company stock worth $5,062,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.