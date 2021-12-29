Indexed Finance Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001674 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $685,682.31 and approximately $4,804.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.27 or 0.07897157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00075986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.79 or 1.00041833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

