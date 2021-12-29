Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 8,445 shares.The stock last traded at $42.17 and had previously closed at $42.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.18 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

