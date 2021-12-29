Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

ISV opened at C$24.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$430.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$19.68 and a 52 week high of C$33.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.8799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.