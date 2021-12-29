ING Groep NV Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after acquiring an additional 678,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,999,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,406,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LEG stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.