Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

IMKTA traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.42. 129,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.53. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ingles Markets stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Ingles Markets worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.