Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Ingredion has raised its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

NYSE INGR opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ingredion stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

