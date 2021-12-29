Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ingredion by 84.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

