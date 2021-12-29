Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Gap Up to $250.91

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $250.91, but opened at $258.40. Innovative Industrial Properties shares last traded at $253.47, with a volume of 2,566 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.07.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

