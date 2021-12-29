Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 145.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 96.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSEP traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

