Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTV. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTV opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Innovid has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

