Insider Buying: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Monroe purchased 60,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, William Monroe purchased 10,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Monroe bought 130,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, William Monroe bought 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe bought 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe bought 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $15,050.00.

NYSE ICD opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 6.70.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 107.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 196,009 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

