Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells 495 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Loi Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $87.99. 5,759,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,485,522. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,515 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

