Insider Selling: Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Major Shareholder Sells 37,570 Shares of Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 37,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $49,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paul Edward Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $445,909.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Metacrine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Metacrine by 151.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Metacrine by 138.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metacrine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

