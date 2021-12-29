Insider Selling: Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) CEO Sells 858 Shares of Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.86. 5,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,602. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.99.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 30.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 219,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $630,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

