Insider Selling: Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) CEO Sells 858 Shares of Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.86. 5,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,602. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.99.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 30.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 219,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 50,728 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $630,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Reinsurance Group of America
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.
