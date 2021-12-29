Insider Selling: Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) CEO Sells 8,602 Shares of Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $275,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 0.90. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 109,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Varex Imaging by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 383,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Varex Imaging by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Varex Imaging by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,457,000 after acquiring an additional 102,407 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.