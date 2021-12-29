Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $41.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,917,098 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.