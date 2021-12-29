Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Insider Randy Ban Sells 8,342 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Randy Ban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00.

INSP stock opened at $229.31 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

