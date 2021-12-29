Insured Finance (INFI) Market Capitalization Hits $1.84 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $631.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0555 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00058325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.98 or 0.07851792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,429.61 or 1.00110129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051464 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,166,907 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.