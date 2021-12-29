Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 23.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 239,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

