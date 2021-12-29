International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after buying an additional 947,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in International Paper by 2,907.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after purchasing an additional 640,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Paper by 100.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,996,000 after purchasing an additional 533,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

