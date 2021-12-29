Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,045 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.46 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

