Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 41.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Crown Castle International by 30.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 146.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 19.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,503,000 after acquiring an additional 84,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $206.30 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $206.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average of $189.42. The firm has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

