Intrust Bank NA Has $577,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.80.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.