Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cactus were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE WHD opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

