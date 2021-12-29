Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after buying an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

PPG opened at $171.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average of $161.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

