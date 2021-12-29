Intrust Bank NA Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after buying an additional 270,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,679,774,000 after buying an additional 125,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $323.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $231.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

