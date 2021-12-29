Intrust Bank NA Sells 263 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

