Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $364.95 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after buying an additional 375,915 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after buying an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

