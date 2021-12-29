Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Purchased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXH. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 491.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 273,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter.

PXH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $24.39.

