Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.56. 31,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,637,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,419,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,091 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after buying an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 18.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth about $124,651,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

