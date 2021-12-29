IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $64,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

IQVIA stock opened at $280.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.93 and its 200-day moving average is $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $283.57. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

