Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,579,000 after acquiring an additional 929,173 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after purchasing an additional 503,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,176,000 after purchasing an additional 386,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240,952 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

