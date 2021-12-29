Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $155.20 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

