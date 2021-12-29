Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 51,783 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

