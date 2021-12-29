Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $602,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $242,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.