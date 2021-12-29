Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.9% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 397.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 146,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $62,887,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 399,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66.

