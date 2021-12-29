iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 88.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

