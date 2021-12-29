iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $56.54.

