iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 63,317 shares.The stock last traded at $47.01 and had previously closed at $46.98.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $3.361 per share. This is a positive change from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $582,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,989,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

