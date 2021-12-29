iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,015 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,595,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

