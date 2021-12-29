iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $151.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,978. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average of $161.71. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

